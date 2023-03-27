Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals to Attend the 1st Annual Assembly Show South Next Week in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / With the future of manufacturing focused on Robotics, Autonomous & Electric Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Factory of the Future thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers will attend the 1st Annual ASSEMBLY Show South taking place next week at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine, will take place Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6, 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hundreds of exhibiting companies, attend dozens of educational sessions on the show floor, interactive workshops and network at several special events. To register, click here.

"We look forward to bringing hundreds of vendors to the booming Southeast manufacturing industry region to meet with thousands of manufacturing professionals next week in Nashville. The event will offer attendees access to the newest technologies, products and services in an expansive exhibit hall and access to dozens of educational sessions and workshops," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We thank the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Automotive Manufacturers Association (TAMA) as well as the Nashville Chamber of Commerce for supporting our event which is focused exclusively on assembly. Manufacturing professionals in the region will have a chance to interact with the latest equipment and technology and increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts." Highlights of the event, include:

Keynote Presentation : Kenneth Engel, Senior Vice president of Global Supply Chain, North America, Schneider Electric will explore supply chain resilience and risk management strategies in the wake of numerous shortages plaguing manufacturers during his keynote presentation on Rethinking the Supply Chain . The keynote will take place on Wednesday, April 5 at 9:00 am.

For access to the list of attending companies, click here and to register, click here. To see who is exhibiting, click here to access the 2023 floor plan and view a full exhibitor list. The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

