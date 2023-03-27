Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - The Board of Directors and management of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") are saddened to report the passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus, who had served as a strategic advisor to the Company since 2016.

Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, commented "Tookie was a true giant in our industry and Midnight Sun was both fortunate and honoured to have had him as an advisor, shareholder, and friend for the past number of years. The legacy he leaves behind will not be forgotten. His loss will be felt by many, and we offer his family our sincere condolences."

