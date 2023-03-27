UCLA Quarterback Chase Griffin Joins Range Sports as Athlete/Creator in Residence

Griffin is 2X National NIL Athlete of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Range Sports, a division of cultural capital firm Range Media Partners, today announced that UCLA Student Athlete Chase Griffin has signed to become the industry's first-ever Athlete/Creator in Residence, contributing to Range business operations across Sports, NIL, Film, TV, Music, and Social Impact. The ground-breaking partnership was announced today by Range Sports Co-Presidents Will Funk and Greg Luckman.

Launched in July of 2022, Range Sports manages and advises best-in-class talent, properties and brands while also investing in owned and operated IP. In collaboration with Range's in-house film and television studio, Range Sports includes a robust scripted and unscripted content production business. The addition of Griffin will provide the opportunity for Range Sports to accelerate growth and gain valuable connectivity to the next generation of athletes and content creators.

"Chase is one of the most exceptional student-athletes of our time. In addition to providing Range with unrivaled insights into the college sports landscape, he will also become an integral contributor to the growth of our content business. Range was built on the idea of doing business the right way for the modern era and Chase is truly the embodiment of that philosophy," said Will Funk and Greg Luckman, Co-Presidents of Range Sports. Added Richmond Flowers, President of Range Football, "I've known Chase for several years and watched him grow and develop both on and off the field, becoming one of the leading voices in college sports."

Griffin graduated with his BA in just 2 years and has received numerous accolades as a student-athlete at UCLA, including NIL National Athlete of the Year (2X), Athletic Director's Honor Roll Every Quarter, Dean's List, PAC-12 Academic Honor Roll, Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team, Bruin Athletic Leadership Council and the Chancellor's Service Award. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Griffin has done over 30 NIL brand deals and launched the community/charity giving platform NILforGood.

"From Sports and NIL to Content Development and Production to Social Impact and Activism, Range is uniquely positioned for the future, and I am excited to join the team to learn, support, and advise across the full suite of services," Griffin said.

About Range Sports

Range Sports is a management and representation firm built for the modern era. From supporting athlete endeavors on and off-field to developing premium content, to monetizing rightsholder assets, our goal is to build a thriving ecosystem for talent, properties, and brands in sports. In collaboration with Range's television and film studio, Range Sports develops scripted and unscripted projects while also advising clients on commercial rights, media/content distribution, brand partnerships, and business development/incubation.

Range Sports is a division of Range Media Partners which was founded in September 2020 with the mission of partnering with the world's most creatively ambitious minds to build cultural capital. Range is a strategically curated group of industry leaders across talent representation, production, brand storytelling, venture strategy, analytics, and Web 3, with clientele spanning film, television, music, sports, literary, tech and activism. Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, Range guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses and amplifies truly remarkable voices across every part of the cultural landscape.

