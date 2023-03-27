Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 20 to March 24, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
20/03/2023
334,355
53.364471
17,842,677.70
XPAR
20/03/2023
120,000
53.289411
6,394,729.32
CEUX
20/03/2023
15,000
53.343272
800,149.08
TQEX
20/03/2023
10,000
53.344474
533,444.74
AQEU
21/03/2023
314,948
55.290210
17,413,541.06
XPAR
21/03/2023
120,000
55.291570
6,634,988.40
CEUX
21/03/2023
15,000
55.294187
829,412.81
TQEX
21/03/2023
10,000
55.306839
553,068.39
AQEU
22/03/2023
320,799
54.549295
17,499,359.29
XPAR
22/03/2023
120,000
54.554610
6,546,553.20
CEUX
22/03/2023
15,000
54.555506
818,332.59
TQEX
22/03/2023
10,000
54.556844
545,568.44
AQEU
23/03/2023
323,428
53.780947
17,394,264.13
XPAR
23/03/2023
120,000
53.767204
6,452,064.48
CEUX
23/03/2023
15,000
53.756117
806,341.76
TQEX
23/03/2023
10,000
53.761276
537,612.76
AQEU
24/03/2023
348,714
51.668725
18,017,607.77
XPAR
24/03/2023
120,000
51.634554
6,196,146.48
CEUX
24/03/2023
15,000
51.631365
774,470.48
TQEX
24/03/2023
10,000
51.621777
516,217.77
AQEU
Total
2,367,244
53.693895
127,106,550.63
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
