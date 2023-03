Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Preliminary Results of Zheshang Securities

Preliminary Results of Zheshang Securities

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Preliminary Results of Zheshang Securities.

For details, please visit:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041230/E_ORA_English_Preliminary_Results_2022_20230327.pdf