Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Paris, Amsterdam, March 27, 2023

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 11, 2023, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2022 Universal Registration Document

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, Espace Ternes - 75017 Paris, France) on Thursday May 11, 2023, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l'Assemblée Générale valant avis de convocation) was published today, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

The 2022 Universal Registration Documentof Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2022 annual financial report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the management report on the financial year 2022,

the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,

the sustainability report,

the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2022 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Alex Estruch

VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO

+1 424 303 1948

Alex.Estruch@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global :

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France :

Sonia Fellmann - PLEAD

+33 6 27 84 91 30

Sonia.Fellmann@plead.fr

United States :

Molly Morse - Kekst CNC

+ 1 212 521 4826

Molly.Morse@kekstcnc.com

