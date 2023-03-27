Wolf Expense Solutions Working to Tackle Florida Sales Tax Issues

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Wolf Expense Solutions, located in Ft. Lauderdale, has announced their recent success recovering millions of dollars in overpaid state sales tax on behalf of hundreds of commercial property owners in Florida. The company, which has been working for years to fight inflation and save companies money, is taking on the responsibility for its clients to fight against high prices by reducing bottom line expenses on a large scale.

Nearly twenty years ago, Jody Cloud, the owner, and founder of Wolf Expense Solutions, while working on an unrelated accounting project on behalf of a national department store chain, uncovered an internal executive memo that discussed the opinion that certain operating expenses could not be taxable as rent.

This memo discussed in detail that certain operating expenses, already being taxed by their service providers, in Florida, should not be subject to being taxed again as a component of rent, as taxing them as rent constituted collecting the sales tax "twice" for the same service.

Wolf Expense Solutions worked alongside one of Florida's premier law firms, which subsequently provided the legal backup which validated the process and procedure required to lawfully recover overpaid Florida sales tax that had been outlined in the memo.

Wolf Expense Solutions is working with its clients to lower costs and show them where they can save money in ways that make sense. Wolf has been recovering millions of dollars in overpaid sales tax on behalf of countless Florida commercial office buildings for over twenty years. With costs only going up, and the country in a virtual state of recession, the company is expecting to see growth in its clientele, as more and more Florida business owners will be looking for ways to manage expenses in this economic climate. It is important to note that they operate as a performance-based company, meaning that if they don't lower costs and save their client money, the client doesn't pay.

Although this company is not new to the industry, with so much in the world changing and the economy causing millions of business owners and operators to struggle, they are putting in the work now more than ever as the lingering effects of inflation has had a drastic effect on the business economy.

With dozens of industry references who can attest to Wolf's success on their behalf, Jody Cloud has expressed his optimism for the future of his company.

On average, Wolf Expense Solutions works to recover 50 cents in overpaid Florida sales taxes per square foot, per location. This company is taking the sales tax problem in Florida head-on and hopes that, by lowering the operating cost of commercial real estate, they can, in turn, help the businesses that are within them. Most recently, Cloud and his team at Wolf Expense Solutions have notably helped a few large-scale businesses save $150K per year; including a hospital group that saved $1.2M per year.

The company won't just be working on Florida Sales Tax recovery as their services also include contract negotiation, mobility, VoIP, telecom, shipping, waste + recycling, print services, cost segregation, and more. In addition to all of this, Wolf will soon offer Wolf Pay, an account payable solution for the above services to assist in tracking and managing costs.

Wolf Expense Solutions is a cost management company seeking to reduce expenses in this time of record-breaking inflation. The company has been tackling the Florida State Tax problem and is also working to recover money for companies all across the nation.

For more information regarding Wolf and its services, visit their website .

