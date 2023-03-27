Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - The Business Advisory Implementation and Development Services (BAIDS) team, which is part of the Black Entrepreneur Program, is pleased to announce that it will be providing customized support and resources to Black-owned businesses in Calgary. This marks the fourth city that the outreach program has visited this year, with previous stops in Yellowknife, St John, and Vancouver.

"BAIDS is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs across Canada, and we are pleased to bring our expertise to Calgary," said Frances Delsol, VP of Partnerships, Outreach and Procurement. "We understand that entrepreneurship can be challenging, especially for those who lack access to resources and expertise. That's why we are here to provide personalized support and advice to help Black-owned businesses in Calgary thrive."

The BAIDS outreach program offers a range of services, including general advisory, marketing, business plans, tax and legal services. The team works with businesses to develop customized plans that meet their specific needs and goals.

"Our mission is to empower Black-owned businesses and professionals, and our outreach program is a critical part of that effort," said Nadine Spencer, CEO of the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), which is an ecosystem partner of the Black Entrepreneur Program program. "We believe that by providing tailored support and resources to entrepreneurs, we can help build a stronger, more resilient Black business community in Calgary and across Canada."

To connect with the BAIDS team and receive personalized support, there will be an outreach on March 27th where the team will be visiting local businesses in the community. Additionally, a hands-on workshop will be held on March 28th at 5pm at the Investor Lounge at Platform Innovation Centre located at 407 9th Ave SE. Interested participants should contact nancy@bbpa.org to register.

About BAIDS:

Business Advisory Implementation and Development Services (BAIDS) is a personalized program designed to uplift and empower Black-owned businesses that may lack the resources and expertise to execute critical professional functions. The program is part of the Black Entrepreneur Program, which provides resources, training, and support to Black entrepreneurs across Canada.

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the BBPA National Scholarships, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information on the BAIDS program and BBPA's work to support Black entrepreneurs, please visit the BBPA website at www.bbpa.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nadine Spencer

Nadine@bbpa.org

416-315 0697

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160018