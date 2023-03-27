Newmarket, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Wealth Maximization Group is proud to announce their unwavering commitment to empowering clients with their innovative approach to finance through the SIP method, which stands for Save, Invest, Protect. The SIP method is thoughtfully designed to facilitate the achievement of their financial goals by minimizing financial risk and reducing taxes.

Leading the charge is industry veteran Julie Kranitz-Andrade. Wealth Maximization Group uses prudent investment planning and insurance to integrate both offerings into retirement plans to ensure clients can distribute savings more efficiently and have less risk in retirement. Wealth Maximization Group's core values center around transparency and financial education, ensuring their clients are informed and equipped to make decisions that result in long-term financial success.

"At Wealth Maximization Group, our commitment to our clients is unwavering. Our aim is to facilitate financial security and peace of mind, regardless of their situation," explains CEO Julie Kranitz-Andrade. "Our services are innovative and designed to help individuals and families navigate the complex world of finance to ensure they reach retirement and have control over their distribution during retirement."





Julie Kranitz-Andrade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9592/160020_1a6dc911c4db19be_001full.jpg

Wealth Maximization Group's SIP approach is a testament to their focus on helping clients save for their future, plan their investments and protect their assets. They collaborate with each client, creating a customized plan tailored to their unique circumstances. The services range from building wealth to retirement planning to asset protection, and Wealth Maximization Group prides itself on having the expertise and experience to help clients achieve their financial goals.

"Many people focus on maximizing their accumulation versus maximizing their after tax distribution income or estate. It's like focusing on getting to the top of Mount Everest; however, most deaths happen on the descent. We need to begin with the end in mind!" added Kranitz-Andrade."

To learn more about Wealth Maximization Group and its personalized financial planning services, visit their website at https://wealth-max.com.

