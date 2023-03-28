Anzeige
28.03.2023
TemDAO, a project preserving world heritage sites and cultural properties with blockchain technology, helps War-Torn Ukraine

TOKYO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TemDAO project, which uses blockchain technologies, including crypto assets and NFTs, to preserve world heritage sites and cultural properties, has decided to aid Ukraine, where the war with Russia has caused significant damage to its cultural properties.

The updated survey of damage to cultural properties in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when the Russian invasion began, includes 70 religious buildings, 30 historical buildings, 12 museums and art galleries, and 7 libraries.

For support to Ukraine, the TEM project will donate a portion of the project's proceeds to date to Ukraine through the following NPOs and NGOs.

  • project HOPE

https://www.projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/04/2022/

  • Save the Children.

https://support.savethechildren.org/site/SPageNavigator/donation__crypto.html

  • BINANCE CHARITY

https://www.binance.charity/

  • Aid For Ukraine

https://aid-for-ukraine.io/


What is the TemDAO project?


Although the global outbreak of COVID-19 is coming to an end, the impact of restrictions on the movement of people and goods during the pandemic has resulted in a sharp decline in tourism income. UNESCO's obligation to preserve and restore World Heritage sites has become difficult to fulfill. In addition, global uncertainty continues to increase due to conflicts among nations and extreme weather conditions. The TemDAO project will redefine the existing approach to World Heritage sites and cultural properties, transform it into a sustainable approach, and address these issues that did not surface before.

TemDAO

HP: https://temdao.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TemDAO_info
Telegram: https://t.me/temdaoio
Discord: https://discord.gg/czchTZGS

Collaboration Project: Herencia Artifex

https://nft.herenciaartifex.io/


Through the creation of NFT art and artist collaborations, Herencia Artifex is engaged in promotional activities to pass on history and cultures, including world heritage sites and cultural properties, to future generations. Herencia Artifex is helping to promote the TemDAO project.

Herencia Artifex's Collaboration Artists

  • Gizan Kato (Buddhist sculptor, sculptor) https://gizan.tokyo/
  • Bob Sinclar (DJ, musician) https://www.instagram.com/bobsinclar/
  • MEI KAWAJIRI (Nail artist) https://www.instagram.com/nailsbymei/

Herencia Artifex

HP: https://nft.herenciaartifex.io/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/herencia_artifex
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HerenciaArtifex
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herencia_artifex/
Discord: https://discord.gg/EkTncNytYS

TemDAO Project Contact

Email: info@templecoin.io
Staff: Ushiyama

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040958/ukraine__2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040756/image_5026919_20923901.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040757/image_5026919_20924042.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temdao-a-project-preserving-world-heritage-sites-and-cultural-properties-with-blockchain-technology-helps-war-torn-ukraine-301782030.html

