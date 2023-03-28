

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0819 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0797.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 5-day lows of 1.2320 and 0.9137 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2286 and 0.9154, respectively.



The U.S. dollar edged down to 130.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 131.53.



Against the Australia and New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 4-day lows of 0.6693 and 0.6234 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6649 and 0.6196, respectively.



The greenback depreciated to a 5-day low of 1.3634 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3660.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 0.90 against the franc, 128.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX