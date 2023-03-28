Acceleration of R&D programs: a new product marketed in the first half of 2023

Pursue of the positioning in high added-value indications

New scientific and clinical promotional actions at key events in partnership with renowned veterinarians

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, provides an update on its development strategy.

Enrico Bastianelli, Managing Director at TheraVet, states: "Since the IPO of TheraVet in June 2021, we have been committed to deploying therapeutic innovations to treat osteoarticular pathologies in companion animals. Important milestones in this development were reached in 2022 with the acquisition of the BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT products, and the collection of numerous clinical cases in more than eight indications from an international network of veterinarians. In 2023, we intend to reinforce the positioning of our range of products in indications with high added value, as highlighted by our recent collaboration in the treatment of bone cysts in horses. Following the recommendation of animal health experts, we will also direct our VISCO-VET study to the treatment of elbow osteoarthritis in dogs. Finally, we will continue to develop new products in order to better meet the needs of veterinarians. The combination of all these elements reinforces our strategy aimed at positioning TheraVet as a major player in the market for osteoarticular treatments in animal health.

Pursue of the positioning in high added value indications

In 2022, TheraVet collected more than 60 positive clinical case reports in 8 among the most important indications from 25 European and American veterinarians. In 2023, TheraVet intends to strengthen its position in indications with high added value for which its product range provides unique solutions:

In February 2023, building on its success in intraosseous applications, TheraVet announced its entry into the equine market through a collaboration with Dr Ter Braake. Here, the aim is to evaluate its ready-to-use bone cement as a new treatment option for bone cysts, a market of 200,000 annual procedures in yearlings (racehorses in their second year).

During the second quarter of 2023, Centers of Reference in osteosarcoma will be opened in Europe and the United States to allow owners to present their companion animals suffering from osteosarcoma to specialized veterinarians performing, among others, cementoplasty with the BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU. This initiative will be supported by promotional events, marketing activities and scientific publications.

By mid-2023, studies in collaboration with international opinion leaders will be initiated with the aim of demonstrating the benefit of using BIOCERA-VET in innovative surgical approaches.

Strengthening product credibility among prescribers

The year 2022 was marked by a strong scientific presence of TheraVet in key events in the veterinary orthopedic sector:

The VOS, in February in the US, where TheraVet was granted the first prize for its poster on the comparative study of BIOCERA-VET in arthrodesis procedures;

on the comparative study of BIOCERA-VET in arthrodesis procedures; The ESVONC in May in Siracusa where the clinical study of BIOCERA-VET in osteosarcoma was presented to the community of veterinary oncologists;

The ESVOT in September in Nice where clinical cases with BIOCERA-VET were presented during two presentations by renowned veterinary surgeons

The Topics On Oncology in November in the Netherlands where TheraVet was invited to present the results of the clinical study conducted with BIOCERA-VET as a palliative option in osteosarcoma;

The AFVAC, in December in Marseille, where BIOCERA-VET was selected among the favorites for innovative products in the category of medical devices.

This year again, TheraVet plans to participate in key congresses and conferences in the field of orthopedics and oncology in Europe and the United States through scientific communications in collaboration with opinion leaders.

Programs and R&D pipeline for 2023

TheraVet also continues the development of new products to meet the needs of veterinarians. Since the launch of BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT early 2022, the team has continued to develop the product line to offer veterinarians innovative solutions to target new indications and/or meet unmet needs with the current line.

By the end of the second quarter of 2023, a version of BIOCERA-VET specifically adapted to be combined with antibiotics will be marketed. This BIOCERA-VET version will be suitable for combination with several antibiotics depending on the needs and preferences of the veterinary surgeon. This product will be dedicated to bone surgery procedures with high risks of contamination such as bites or open wounds. This solution will allow veterinarians to reduce the systemic exposure to antibiotics for their patients and is part of the current context of reducing antibiotic use.

A new formulation of BIOCERA-VET to be combined with chemotherapies is also in preparation. This product will complement the BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA range and strengthen TheraVet's position in this high-potential market. This product will be developed to be compatible with chemotherapeutic agents to form a cement that will act on the patient's quality of life by strengthening the bone while reducing pain as well as the progression of local tumor and bone lysis. A clinical prototype should be available by the end of the year.

The European study evaluating VISCO-VET, visco-regenerating injectable joint gel, is still progressing despite the delay suffered at the time of the approval by the competent authorities and the recruitment difficulties encountered in 2022 altogheter responsible for an estimated delay of between twelve and fifteen months. Based on discussions with animal health experts, osteoarthritis of the elbow appears to be the preferred therapeutic target for VISCO-VET. Indeed, most often, elbow osteoarthritis results from surgical treatments and there is currently no solution to counter the progression of this disease. TheraVet therefore intends to reposition VISCO-VET for the treatment of this specific joint, by encouraging the recruitment of dogs suffering from this type of osteoarthritis in the current study.

TheraVet is also developing a new generation of cement allowing enhanced bone regeneration, getting ever closer to the ideal characteristics of the bone graft and the autograft, the reference treatment. Without affecting the ergonomics of the products, the composition of this new cement will be improved by adding bioactive agents (such as ions, polymers,…) known to favorably impact bone regeneration and repair by offering a more adapted environment for cell colonization and growth.

Finally, opportunities for acquiring new products in joint and ligament applications are being investigated. With this product category, TheraVet intends to provide non-systemic solutions for pets with joint disorders by targeting only the affected joint.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in South Carolina.

