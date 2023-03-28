InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 28

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 27 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 27 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,980 Lowest price paid per share: £ 51.3000 Highest price paid per share: £ 51.7400 Average price paid per share: £ 51.5670

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,148,619 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,980 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock

Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,980 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.7400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.3000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 51.5670

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 27/03/2023 10:11:01 BST 51 51.3200 XLON 737291945389667 27/03/2023 10:24:41 BST 46 51.4200 XLON 737291945390548 27/03/2023 10:52:04 BST 19 51.4600 XLON 737291945392305 27/03/2023 10:52:04 BST 59 51.4600 XLON 737291945392306 27/03/2023 11:00:49 BST 82 51.4600 XLON 737291945392801 27/03/2023 11:20:11 BST 84 51.6000 XLON 737291945393825 27/03/2023 11:43:00 BST 72 51.5600 XLON 737291945395113 27/03/2023 11:55:08 BST 62 51.6400 XLON 737291945395854 27/03/2023 12:09:14 BST 70 51.7200 XLON 737291945396939 27/03/2023 12:26:53 BST 68 51.7400 XLON 737291945397733 27/03/2023 12:48:29 BST 41 51.6800 XLON 737291945398634 27/03/2023 12:48:48 BST 10 51.6600 XLON 737291945398660 27/03/2023 13:04:31 BST 80 51.7000 XLON 737291945399333 27/03/2023 13:22:19 BST 97 51.7000 XLON 737291945400230 27/03/2023 13:40:52 BST 124 51.7000 XLON 737291945401635 27/03/2023 13:53:11 BST 14 51.7200 XLON 737291945402479 27/03/2023 13:53:11 BST 92 51.7200 XLON 737291945402478 27/03/2023 14:04:16 BST 71 51.7200 XLON 737291945403143 27/03/2023 14:10:17 BST 91 51.7200 XLON 737291945403658 27/03/2023 14:21:34 BST 77 51.7400 XLON 737291945404357 27/03/2023 14:27:51 BST 61 51.7200 XLON 737291945404790 27/03/2023 14:32:35 BST 75 51.7400 XLON 737291945405835 27/03/2023 14:36:09 BST 80 51.6200 XLON 737291945406622 27/03/2023 14:44:06 BST 111 51.6400 XLON 737291945407948 27/03/2023 14:50:13 BST 90 51.6400 XLON 737291945408961 27/03/2023 14:54:13 BST 62 51.6800 XLON 737291945409478 27/03/2023 15:03:42 BST 92 51.6400 XLON 737291945410675 27/03/2023 15:06:12 BST 65 51.6000 XLON 737291945411130 27/03/2023 15:10:41 BST 71 51.6000 XLON 737291945411783 27/03/2023 15:17:12 BST 63 51.5600 XLON 737291945412583 27/03/2023 15:22:25 BST 70 51.5400 XLON 737291945413229 27/03/2023 15:30:07 BST 73 51.4600 XLON 737291945414257 27/03/2023 15:36:05 BST 66 51.4000 XLON 737291945414976 27/03/2023 15:41:16 BST 65 51.3800 XLON 737291945415785 27/03/2023 15:47:11 BST 84 51.4200 XLON 737291945416787 27/03/2023 15:52:34 BST 10 51.4600 XLON 737291945417380 27/03/2023 15:52:34 BST 62 51.4600 XLON 737291945417381 27/03/2023 15:57:24 BST 81 51.4400 XLON 737291945418255 27/03/2023 16:07:14 BST 102 51.3000 XLON 737291945419775 27/03/2023 16:12:00 BST 70 51.3200 XLON 737291945420421 27/03/2023 16:18:15 BST 26 51.3600 XLON 737291945421587 27/03/2023 16:18:15 BST 40 51.3600 XLON 737291945421588 27/03/2023 16:25:05 BST 110 51.3600 XLON 737291945423184 27/03/2023 16:28:37 BST 31 51.3800 XLON 737291945424259 27/03/2023 16:30:00 BST 10 51.4000 XLON 737291945424817



