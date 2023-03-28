The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.03.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.03.2023
Aktien
1 ES0171996095 Grifols S.A. CL B
2 CA60872A1066 Molten Metals Corp.
3 CA90369P1009 Ubique Minerals Ltd.
4 US02337W1099 Ambu A/S ADR
5 FR0010193979 CBo Territoria
6 DE000TUAG1E4 TUI AG BZR
7 US0167442039 Allarity Therapeutics Inc.
8 CA03967C1086 Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.
9 US59564R6099 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC ADR
10 US22530J3095 Creative Realities Inc.
11 CA49639T3001 Kingsmen Resources Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2604699327 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
2 FI4000549563 Sanoma Oyj
3 DE000NLB4R90 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
4 DE000NLB4Q26 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 DE000NLB4Q18 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
6 XS2178611526 3i Group PLC
7 XS0718981995 ABP Finance PLC
8 XS1273543162 Affordable Housing Finance PLC
9 XS2450068379 Banco Santander S.A.
10 XS2348234936 Bank of America Corp.
11 XS2176795677 Barclays PLC
12 XS1748699011 Barclays PLC
13 XS2404741238 Bellis Acquisition Company PLC
14 XS1879603717 bLEND Funding PLC
15 FR001400F5X9 BNP Paribas S.A.
16 XS1351950149 Cardiff University
17 XS2031277077 Citigroup Inc.
18 XS0789991527 Clydesdale Bank PLC
19 XS2443513440 Clydesdale Bank PLC
20 XS2527432277 Clydesdale Bank PLC
21 XS2114853299 Comcast Corp.
22 XS2114853455 Comcast Corp.
23 XS2586741543 Danske Bank A/S
24 XS1961843171 HSBC Holdings PLC
25 XS2558248055 Lloyds Bank PLC
26 XS2265524640 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
27 XS2055110758 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
28 XS2281152822 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
29 XS2021471862 Motability Operations Group PLC
30 XS2021481663 Motability Operations Group PLC
31 XS2431784441 Motability Operations Group PLC
32 XS2474786980 National Bank of Canada
33 XS1795261822 NatWest Group PLC
34 XS2172960481 NatWest Group PLC
35 XS0299655448 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
36 XS0307538016 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
37 XS0322049296 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
38 XS1738994596 Pfizer Inc.
39 XS0432072022 Pfizer Inc.
40 XS1816338914 Santander UK Group Holdings PLC
41 XS2115145406 Santander UK PLC
42 XS2574480708 Santander UK PLC
43 XS2604697891 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
44 XS0273815026 Wells Fargo & Co.
45 XS2569776136 Wessex Water Services Finance PLC
