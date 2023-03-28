The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.03.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.03.2023Aktien1 ES0171996095 Grifols S.A. CL B2 CA60872A1066 Molten Metals Corp.3 CA90369P1009 Ubique Minerals Ltd.4 US02337W1099 Ambu A/S ADR5 FR0010193979 CBo Territoria6 DE000TUAG1E4 TUI AG BZR7 US0167442039 Allarity Therapeutics Inc.8 CA03967C1086 Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.9 US59564R6099 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC ADR10 US22530J3095 Creative Realities Inc.11 CA49639T3001 Kingsmen Resources Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2604699327 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.2 FI4000549563 Sanoma Oyj3 DE000NLB4R90 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-4 DE000NLB4Q26 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 DE000NLB4Q18 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-6 XS2178611526 3i Group PLC7 XS0718981995 ABP Finance PLC8 XS1273543162 Affordable Housing Finance PLC9 XS2450068379 Banco Santander S.A.10 XS2348234936 Bank of America Corp.11 XS2176795677 Barclays PLC12 XS1748699011 Barclays PLC13 XS2404741238 Bellis Acquisition Company PLC14 XS1879603717 bLEND Funding PLC15 FR001400F5X9 BNP Paribas S.A.16 XS1351950149 Cardiff University17 XS2031277077 Citigroup Inc.18 XS0789991527 Clydesdale Bank PLC19 XS2443513440 Clydesdale Bank PLC20 XS2527432277 Clydesdale Bank PLC21 XS2114853299 Comcast Corp.22 XS2114853455 Comcast Corp.23 XS2586741543 Danske Bank A/S24 XS1961843171 HSBC Holdings PLC25 XS2558248055 Lloyds Bank PLC26 XS2265524640 Lloyds Banking Group PLC27 XS2055110758 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I28 XS2281152822 Metropolitan Life Global Funding I29 XS2021471862 Motability Operations Group PLC30 XS2021481663 Motability Operations Group PLC31 XS2431784441 Motability Operations Group PLC32 XS2474786980 National Bank of Canada33 XS1795261822 NatWest Group PLC34 XS2172960481 NatWest Group PLC35 XS0299655448 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC36 XS0307538016 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC37 XS0322049296 Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC38 XS1738994596 Pfizer Inc.39 XS0432072022 Pfizer Inc.40 XS1816338914 Santander UK Group Holdings PLC41 XS2115145406 Santander UK PLC42 XS2574480708 Santander UK PLC43 XS2604697891 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.44 XS0273815026 Wells Fargo & Co.45 XS2569776136 Wessex Water Services Finance PLC