Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Cybeats Technologies dreht jetzt groß auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.03.2023 | 08:06
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Energy World (EEW): EEW Eco Energy World

EEW sells a 42 MWdc Solar PV Project in Sweden

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E.E.W. Eco Energy World Limited ("EEW" or "the Company"), an independent global, pure-play renewable energy project developer, has announced the successful sale of a 42 MWdc solar PV project in Sweden to a large Swedish solar and wind developer. The project, located in the south of Sweden, is targeted to reach ready-to-build status in 2023 and commence operations in 2024.

Once completed, the solar farm is estimated to generate around 41 GWh of clean and sustainable energy annually.

Svante Kumlin, CEO of EEW said, "This is EEW's first project sale in Sweden; we currently have a pipeline of solar and BESS projects in excess of 1 GW in Sweden, many of which are in an advanced stage of development. We're proud to be supporting Sweden's energy diversification and net zero strategy."

Sweden is on the cusp of a rapid growth in solar power as it seeks to achieve its 2045 net zero target and address the power shortages currently affecting the south of the country. Svensk Solenergi, Sweden's solar energy trade association, notes that newly installed grid-connected solar power in 2022 amounted to almost 1,000 MW (1 GW), a doubling from the year before (503.4 MW).

However, today, solar energy currently accounts for just 1% of Sweden's total energy mix. The Swedish Energy Agency forecasts that Sweden's solar output is set to triple over the next two years to 3TWh.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eew-eco-energy-world-301782315.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.