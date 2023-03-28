Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 27
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
First Interim Dividend
The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.5p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2023 (2022: 8.3p per share).
Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 19 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on Tuesday, 11 April 2023. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 6 April 2023.
The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2023.
28 March 2023