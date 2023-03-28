Grit Real Estate Income Group: Capital Markets day and Asset Tours

DJ Capital Markets day and Asset Tours

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

GRIT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY AND ASSET TOURS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today provides further details of the upcoming Capital Markets Day for investors and key stakeholders, to be held on 10 May 2023 both physically in Mauritius and available for virtual attendance via livestream.

This inaugural Capital Markets and Investor day will delve deeper into "Grit 2.0", the Group's growth strategy post the acquisition of controlling interests in Gateway Real Estate Africa and APDM. The Group will also be conducting asset tours to its Mauritian and Kenyan asset portfolio and pipeline opportunities on 11th and 15th of May 2023. All presentation material will be made available on the Company's website on 10 May 2023.

The detailed agenda and further information can be found on the Company's website at the following link: https:// grit.group/CMD2023.pdf

The livestream will commence at 12:30pm Mauritius / 09:30am UK / 10:30am South Africa via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the livestream being open to all existing and potential shareholders and other interested parties.

Pre-registration and access to the livestream is advised via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

A playback will be accessible on-demand via the Company website after the event.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

