Tallinn, 2023-03-28 08:31 CEST -- J. Molner has successfully presented its second submission to Health Canada. Molner's generic injectable antiemetic drug, MOC-002, is expected to be approved in Q2-Q3, 2024. For additional information please contact: Jason Grenfell-Gardner J.Molner AS Management Board member +372 536 00 346 jason@jmolner.com