Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to provide an update on the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru.

On March 2nd, 2023 the Company published an updated and expanded mineral resource for the property (see AAG News release dated March 1, 2023). Drilling in 2021-2 was in part designed to obtain bulk (PQ diameter) core samples from various geological and metallurgical domains at Berenguela. A comprehensive bench-test beneficiation program on selected composite core samples is being designed by Kappes Cassidy of Reno, Nevada, USA, focusing on optimising processing and recoveries of silver, manganese, copper, and zinc, and on potential manganese products including agricultural and battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4). The Company currently anticipates completion of the program in Q3/Q4 of 2023. The results will provide key technical inputs for Aftermath's planned Preliminary Economic Analysis which is expected to begin in late 2023.

Composite core samples, representing the key mineralized domains, are now being assembled at the Company's core storage facility in Arequipa. They will be shipped to KCA's facility in Reno to facilitate pre-treatment beneficiation testing which will include ore-sorting. As a first step, initial visual evaluations are being carried out on core samples from current and historic drilling focusing on the distribution of various minerals and their relationship with assay grades.

Fieldwork is expected to recommence in June with exploration and mapping east of the known mineralisation on potential extensions indicated by outcrops, historic drilling and existing underground workings. The work will also investigate a potential intrusive centre to the east of the main Berenguela mineralization.

Bereguela Mineral Resource

The Mineral Resource at Berenguela, reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and completed by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd. ("AMC") contains 101.2 Moz Ag + 589 Mlbs CU+ 2.45Mt Mn in Measured and Indicated Resources and 38.8 Moz Ag + 204 Mlbs Cu + 0.8Mt Mn in Inferred Resources detailed in the table below and in Aftermaths news release dated March 2nd, 2023 (linked here https://tinyurl.com/mrxhckk3).

Table 1. Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn deposit Mineral Resource as of 31 January 2023

Resource Classification Tonnage

Mt Grade Contained Metal Ag Mn Cu Zn Ag Mn Cu Zn g/t % % % Moz Mt Mlb Mlb Measured 6.152 101 8.89 0.85 0.30 20.0 0.55 115.3 41.2 Indicated 34.024 74 5.60 0.63 0.34 81.2 1.90 473.7 258.1 Measured and Indicated 40.176 78 6.10 0.67 0.34 101.2 2.45 589.0 299.3 Inferred 22.287 54 3.57 0.42 0.25 38.8 0.80 204.3 122.8

Notes:

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The effective date of the estimate is 31 January 2023.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.

Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the assumptions in Table 2.

No dilution or mining recovery applied.

Silver equivalency (AgEq) formula is AgEq = Ag+ Cu%*121.905+Mn%*22.809+Zn%*41.463 based on the parameters in Table 2.

Cut-off grade is 80g/t AgEq.

Bulk density used was estimated and variable. but averaged 2.30 tonnes/m 3 for mineralized material and 2.25 tonnes/m 3 for waste.

Drilling results up to 13 October 2022.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral Resources are depleted for historic mined out material.

The relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is as follows, Ag=26% Cu=26%, Mn=44%, Zn=4%.

Source: AMC, (2023)

The assumptions for the open pit optimization exercise to constrain the Mineral Resource and confirm reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Assumptions for pit optimization

Activity Items Unit Value Mining Mining (all types) $/t material 2.25 Pit slopes degrees 45 Processing Processing - Cost $/t ROM 41.0 Processing rate Mtpa 2.5 Process Recoveries - Ag % 81.0 Process Recoveries - Cu % 81.0 Process Recoveries - Zn % 76.0 Process Recoveries - Mn % 81.0 Metal Prices Ag $/oz 22.50 Cu $/lb 4.00 MnSO4 (Agri-MnSO4) $/t 530 Zn $/lb 1.45 Other costs Admin and Support (G&A) $/t ROM 4.0 Land Freight $/t Product 30.0 Port Charges $/t Product 20.0 Marketing % of Revenue 0.50% Royalty - Silver Standard % of Revenue 1.00% Royalty - VDM Partners % of Cu revenue 2.00% Other Conversion Mn:MnSO4 % 32

Source: AMC, (2023).

Geology

Mineralization at Berenguela is hosted principally in thickly bedded, folded limestones and dolomitized limestones of mid-Cretaceous age. Several large bodies of black massive, patchy, and fracture-controlled manganese oxide replacement mineralization occur, with associated silver, copper, and zinc enrichment. Mineralisation is stratigraphically localised above a regional detachment zone particularly where footwall horsts coincide with more intense folding of the carbonate hosts.

The bulk of the mineralisation is typically preserved as eroded synform remnants, usually exposed at surface and trending 105-120 degrees. Mapping and resource modelling shows the mineralisation to extend for roughly 1,300 m along strike (including a 100 m discontinuity) with a width of 200 to 400 m. Drilling has shown the mineralisation to extend to up to 80 m below surface where preserved.

Berenguela is interpreted as a carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) of an unusual hypogene Mn-oxide style localised above a regional detachment zone in a low temperature, oxidising setting.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property was filed in February 2021 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently drilling at Berenguela and planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On February 15, 2023, Aftermath announced it had signed a Share Purchase Agreement an agreement to sell Cachinal to Honey Badger Silver Inc. On September 16, 2020, the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

