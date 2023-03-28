

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group (OCDO.L), a British online grocery business solutions provider, on Tuesday announced that Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), posted a rise in first-quarter retail revenue, amidst an increase in the number of new customers and orders.



In addition, for full year, the Group has reaffirmed its outlook for Ocado Retail.



For the 16-week period to February 26, the company registered retail revenue of 583.7 million pounds, higher than 564.7 million pounds, recorded for the same period of 2022.



Average orders per week moved up to 381000 from previous year's 367000.



The number of active customers during the quarter was at 951000, higher than 835000 of last year.



For full year, the company still projects a marginally positive EBITDA. It continues to expect EBITDA to be negative and positive in the first and second half, respectively.



For the 12-month period, Ocado affirmed its view of a mid-single digit growth, with an improving trajectory, reflecting a return to volume growth as the challenging comparison to larger volume basket shopping behaviors that remained in early 2022 fades.



Looking ahead, Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail's CEO, said: '.While the trading environment remains challenging, we expect to build momentum through the second half of the year, as we improve our proposition, grow our customer base, and no longer lap Covid shopping behaviors.'



