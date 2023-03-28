

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based Halma plc (HLMA.L), a group of life-saving technology companies on Tuesday announced that it has acquired FirePro, a designer and manufacturer of aerosol-based fire suppression systems.



The consideration for FirePro is 150 million euros or approximately 132 million pounds on a cash- and debt-free basis, to be paid in cash and funded from Halma's existing facilities.



FirePro would operate as a standalone company within Halma's Safety sector and continue to be led by its current management team.



FirePro's unaudited revenue for the 12 months to 31 December 2022 was 23.3 million euros (approximately 21 million pounds), with Return on Sales more than double Halma's target range of 18-22%.



Shares of Halma closed Monday's trading at 2,117 pence, up 21 pence or 1 percent from the previous close.



