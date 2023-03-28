DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.2232
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1012004
CODE: USHY LN
ISIN: LU1435356149
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1435356149
