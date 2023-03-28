DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.4491

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8912615

CODE: U10C LN

ISIN: LU1407890547

