DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.0499

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16013199

CODE: PRIW LN

ISIN: LU1931974692

