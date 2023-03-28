DJ Jeton Wallet Wins 'Online Payment Service Provider of the Year' Award

Jeton Wallet Wins "Online Payment Service Provider of the Year" Award

Jeton Wallet is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as the "Online Payment Service Provider of the Year" award at the prestigious Sigma Eurasia 2023 awards ceremony, held on 14 March in Dubai. The award is a testament to Jeton Wallet's dedication to providing excellent online payment solutions to its customers and its leading position in the market. SiGMA Eurasia's inaugural edition brought together some of the most prominent names in the iGaming industry to celebrate achievements and recognize innovative projects that have transformed the industry. Over 300 esteemed individuals were present at the gala event, where the Jeton Wallet team was honoured with the "Online Payment Service Provider of the Year" award.

Jeton Wallet's Executive Director, Saaly Temirkanov expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Winning the Online Payment Service Provider of the Year'award is a great achievement for us and a confirmation of our position as a leader in the market. We strive to provide our customers with the best possible experience and are proud to be recognized for our efforts." In addition to recognizing outstanding achievements in the industry, the Sigma Eurasia awards ceremony featured an art auction, with all proceeds going to the SiGMA Foundation.

Jeton Wallet is committed to continuously improving its online payment services to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company's dedication to excellence has been recognized globally, and this award is a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service.

About Jeton

Jeton is a payment provider that allows you to securely pay online and transfer money around the world. Jeton's trusted e-Wallet is used by shoppers and merchants in the UK, EU, and all over the world, enabling rapid and secure payments to be made and an all-in-one account solution in multiple currencies. Jeton offers services in more than 100 countries, 70 payment methods and 50 currencies.

Social media urls:

https://www.instagram.com/jetonwallet/

https://twitter.com/jetonwallet

https://www.facebook.com/people/Jeton-Wallet-Global/100063704912597/

https://uk.linkedin.com/company/jetonwallet?original_referer=

Contact Details

Marketing Jeton

+44 207 153 1137

https://www.jeton.com/

marketing@jeton.com

