Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The B share capital of Ambu A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 29 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 223,396,432 shares (DKK 111.698.216) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 11,577,957 shares (DKK 5,788,978.50) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 234,974,389 shares (DKK 117,487,194.50) -------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 93 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66