Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Tradegate
28.03.23
09:11 Uhr
13,450 Euro
+0,245
+1,86 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,28513,40010:27
13,30013,38510:27
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 10:22
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The B share capital of Ambu A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 29 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060946788              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ambu B                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 223,396,432 shares (DKK 111.698.216)  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        11,577,957 shares (DKK 5,788,978.50)  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  234,974,389 shares (DKK 117,487,194.50)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 93                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.50                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AMBU B                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3331                  
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.