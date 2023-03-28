Anzeige
Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

DJ Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 28-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

Block listing Interim Review

28 March 2023 

Name of Applicant                                   Superdry plc 
                                            A. Superdry 
                                             Performance Share Plan 
 
                                           Superdry Share Save Scheme 
Name of Schemes 
                                            B. Superdry Share 
                                             Option Plan 
                                           Superdry Share Incentive Plan 
 
Period of Return                                   24/09/2022 to 24/03/2023 
                                           A. 922,819 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
                                           B. 379,245 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  A. Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                           B. Nil 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    A. Nil 
LR3.5.7G): 
                                           B. 32,711 
                                           A. 922,819 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
                                           B. 346,534 
Ruth Daniels 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
 
+44 (0) 1242 578376

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 232896 
EQS News ID:  1593475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
