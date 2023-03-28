DJ Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 28-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

Block listing Interim Review

28 March 2023

Name of Applicant Superdry plc A. Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Name of Schemes B. Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of Return 24/09/2022 to 24/03/2023 A. 922,819 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: B. 379,245 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of A. Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): B. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see A. Nil LR3.5.7G): B. 32,711 A. 922,819 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: B. 346,534 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 578376

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: BLR TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 232896 EQS News ID: 1593475 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)