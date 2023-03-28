DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.506

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77097966

CODE: PRIC LN

ISIN: LU1931975079

