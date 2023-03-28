Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUHR ISIN: NO0010365521 Ticker-Symbol: GR8 
Tradegate
28.03.23
13:06 Uhr
6,595 Euro
-0,015
-0,23 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5906,60013:17
6,5906,59513:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 09:18
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grieg Seafood ASA: Update on the Norwegian resource tax proposal

Reference is made to the stock exchange release sent on 28 September 2022, as well as the press release issued by the Norwegian Government on 28 March 2023.

The Norwegian Government has reviewed the comments from the public hearing and sent an amended proposal to the Norwegian Parliament. The Government is suggesting to reduce the tax from 40 percent to 35 percent, and tax profits above 70 million NOK. The Parliament is expected to discuss the proposal and enact the law before July 2023. Thus, the Parliament may still make changes to the proposal which has now been published.

When the law has been enacted by the Parliament, Grieg Seafood will assess how the tax will impact the Group's strategy and investments.


About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.