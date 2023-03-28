Anzeige
28.03.2023
Borregaard ASA: Annual Report 2022

Borregaard's Annual Report for 2022, which also includes the Sustainability Report, is published today.

A pdf-version and a zip file are attached this notice. To order a printed copy of the report, please go to www.borregaard.com.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 28 March 2023

Contacts:
Tone Horvei Bredal, Communications Director, +47 924 67 711
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 5-5 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



