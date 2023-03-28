

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened for the second straight month in March, reaching its highest level in just over a year, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index improved to 105.1 in March from 104.0 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 104.0.



This was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was 112.4.



Among components, economic sentiment of consumers improved the most in March, rising to 117.4 from 114.5 in February. The index measuring the current climate improved from 99.5 to 97.6, while that for future situations rose marginally to 113.5 from 113.4.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index strengthened to an eight-month high of 110.2 in March from 109.2 in the prior month.



The most marked increases were recorded in construction and, subsequently, in commerce and manufacturing, the survey said.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers rose to 104.2 from 103.0. The expected reading was 102.5.



