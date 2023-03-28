Paige Spiranac and Triller's Thuzio, to Host Par-Tee, Featuring Jimmie Allen at The Masters Wednesday, April 5

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Golf's top social media influencer Paige Spiranac, to host an evening with a live performance by 2022 Grammy Award-nominated singer Jimmie Allen, in partnership with Thuzio, a leader in celebrity and creator-led events, owned by Triller.

Leading to the 2023 Masters Tournament, the event Paige's Par-Tee will take place at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA, on Wednesday, April 5, beginning at 8:00 PM. Top golf influencer Paige Spiranac will host an evening of entertainment featuring multi-platinum-selling singer Jimmie Allen in a special performance, powered by Thuzio, a Triller Company.



The event will feature a red carpet experience, celebrity DJ, athletes and celebrity guests, and hundreds of models and influencers. It will be a mix of luxury lifestyle and golf, exclusive private VIP lounges and sponsored bars, and one-of-a-kind interactive brand and golf activations all in one unforgettable nightlife experience.



"I'm so excited to join everyone at the Bell Auditorium with brand activations, creative content opportunities, golf-themed experiences, live performances, and entertainment," Spiranac said.



An equity partner in the event, Spiranac has a following of 3.7 million on Instagram, 1.4 million on TikTok and an average of 507,000 monthly interactions with an audience. After playing golf collegiately and professionally, Spiranac has built a media empire and has used her influence to reach a new demographic of golfers.



"I love The Masters and all of the pageantry and fun around the tournament," Spiranac said. "I'm very much looking forward to being part of the festivities, welcoming fans, engaging with the crowds and providing a luxury experience for guests of The Masters."



"Thuzio (a Triller Company) is thrilled to partner with Paige for Paige's Par-Tee at the Masters," said Jared Augustine, CEO of Thuzio. "Thuzio is known for VIP events that bring together the highest-profile celebrities, influential brands and people who want a memorable and exclusive experience. We feel the combination of Paige and Jimmie, creating an upscale hospitality and entertainment experience a short distance from the greatest golf tournament in the world, makes for a landmark occasion."



Thuzio is a market leader in celebrity and influencer led events, serving hundreds of brands and talent. Thuzio was founded in 2012 by Tiki Barber, Mark Gerson, and Jared Augustine, and acquired by Triller in 2021.

The special features at this event will include:

Red carpet experience

Blend of luxury, lifestyle and golf in one unforgettable nightlife experience

A-list performances

Celebrity DJ

Exclusive private VIP lounges with bottle service

VIP sponsored bars

One-of-a-kind interactive and immersive brand and golf activations

Athletes and celebrity guests

100s of models and influencers

2,500 guests

Performances by Jimmie Allen, special guests, and more

"We are thrilled to have the innovative Thuzio brand as part of the Triller family," Mahi de Silva, CEO at Triller, said. "The Thuzio team has done an excellent job bringing celebrities and sports athletes for interactive events and interviews. Paige's Par-Tee will be another enormous success at one of the largest golf tournaments in the world."

If you are a business looking to host custom live, hybrid, and virtual events, please contact Thuzio by Triller via email pryan@thuzio.com or visit Thuzio for more information.



About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.



About Thuzio

Thuzio, acquired by Triller in 2021, is the leader in celebrity and creator-led events and entertainment. Trusted by thousands of talent and brands, and producing hundreds of events per year, Thuzio designs unforgettable experiences powered by the talent story. Thuzio was founded in 2014 by Tiki Barber (NFL All-Pro), Mark Gerson (GLG), and Jared Augustine (Seamless/Grubhub).



MEDIA CONTACT:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newsire.com

SOURCE: Triller

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746078/Paige-Spiranac-and-Trillers-Thuzio-to-Host-Par-Tee-Featuring-Jimmie-Allen-at-The-Masters-Wednesday-April-5