Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (OTC Pink: SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on various strategic corporate developments and initiatives.

CORPORATE ADVISORS

Star is proud to bring onboard Dave Curran and Nancy Massicotte as corporate advisors to the leadership team.

Mr. Dave Curran, Business Development Advisor

Mr. Dave Curran has been appointed as a Business Development Advisor. Mr. Curran has been involved with Star in the past and is familiar with Star's product offerings. He brings an extensive wealth of aerospace experience to Star obtained over the past four decades that includes twenty-three aircraft and systems development projects with several major aircraft OEMs. In addition, he has a strong background in airline performance optimization through route optimization and flight operations processes at major airlines. He has also advised several start-ups on aerospace product development (including UAV, eVTOL and Robotic Aircraft applications) and is a recognized expert in optimizing complex product development and approval processes for high technology manufacturers and is highly experienced in quality process management.

Anoop Brar, Star's Interim-CEO, states, "Dave played a pivotal role in the early development of the Star-ISMS® product, and again in forging the corporate relationship between Star and Astrium (EADS) in 2009. I have been working closely with Dave over the past few months on finalizing a joint venture agreement with an aircraft manufacturer, and am confident that Dave's experience in corporate strategy, negotiations and showcasing the value to this manufacturer, will allow Star to be successful in closing this potential deal."

Dave Curran, Business Development Advisor, says, "I've been watching the progress Star has made in adapting their technology to modern developments with great interest. Having been involved in their early development activity, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to re-engage with Star to commercialize the Star-ISMS® system. I firmly believe that commercial air transport will benefit greatly from the next wave of innovation to real-time operational awareness software that Star can bring to the table."

Ms. Nancy Massicotte, Corporate Development and Investor Relations Advisor

Nancy Massicotte has been appointed as a Corporate Development and Investor Relations Advisor to Star. Ms. Massicotte is the President of IR Pro Communications Inc. and has been involved in the corporate development, investor relations and advisory field for over 23 years, working with companies in various sectors such as mining, technology, biotech, oil and gas. Her knowledge and experience enable successful communication to shareholders and the investment community in a particularly comprehensive way. Ms. Massicotte understands IIROC rules and Canadian National Instruments relating to proper regulatory disclosure and language norms of press releases of public entities. She has facilitated significant introductions to strategic partners and successfully assisted in sourcing equity and flow through financing. IR Pro Communications Inc. provides additional exposure for clients through social media channels, news dissemination channels and video interviews.

Anoop Brar, Star's Interim CEO, says, "Nancy brings incredible experience as a Corporate Development and Investors Relations advisor to Star. With her extensive experience in the capital markets and her network of brokers and investors in Canada, she will be able to forge a clear path for creating market awareness for Star."

Nancy Massicotte, President of IR Pro Communications Inc., states, "I am very excited to be working with the Star Navigation team as the Company advances their Artificial Intelligence technology into the aviation industry and other verticals. Their innovative real-time inflight monitoring and tracking systems offer seamless connectivity and provides data to enhance safety and optimize performance. I look forward to establishing a corporate strategy and expanding their depth into the investment marketplace alongside the progression of the Company and its ability to make a significant impact in the world of aviation safety."

MARKETING AND BRANDING

Out of the Box Capital ("OTB")

Star Navigation has engaged OTB to create market awareness of Star and its technological value through social media and other community-driving medians. OTB focuses on spreading company insights and announcements to new investor communities through social media and through influencers on channels such as YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, Discord, etc. with an aim of attracting new investors.

Anoop Brar, Interim-CEO, states, "The technological value of Star Navigation to the aviation industry has been in the shadows in the past few years. It is time to bring light to the technology and I am excited to engage with a diverse team of marketers that understands how to target retail investors and to showcase the investment value of Star and its powerful onboard computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics technology. Star will continue to seek partners that will enhance its global presence."

Blake Muraco, CXO from OTB, says, "We strive to support companies with an under told story that are doing something extremely innovative. We are thrilled to be working alongside Star Navigation and their STAR-A.D.S.® system, which has revolutionized the way aircraft performance data is collected, analyzed, and transmitted. Our collaboration with Star Navigation will enable us to introduce the STAR-A.D.S.® system globally to a broader audience and get it the recognition it deserves."

Stockhouse

Star has renewed and engaged Stockhouse for its marketing and Investor Relations for another one-year contract. Stockhouse will ensure that the Star Navigation investment thesis and its operational milestones are effectively communicated through their massive community of highly targeted small/micro-cap investors, with the long-term aim of improving the company's volume and share price.

Apollo Relations

Star has engaged Apollo Relations, based in Victoria, BC for the redesign and development of Star's new corporate website. Apollo has the aesthetic vision and storytelling that a technology company needs and has taken on the challenge of reinventing Star's website, which is scheduled to be deployed through phases starting April 2023.

Brand Intervention

Star is now working with Doug Brown of Brand Intervention, based out of Victoria, B.C. for updating and expanding Star's brand image. Doug has a unique style of branding and begins by studying the business, analyzing the current brand, researching the competition, surveying the audience and then taking the team through a rebranding process designed to identify a powerful expression for the business.

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NEITHER CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Anoop Brar, Interim-Chief Executive Officer at 1-416-252-2889

anoop.brar@star-navigation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160147