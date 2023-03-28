Four members of the consulting firm's leadership recognized for achievements

AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, celebrates the recognition of four consulting leaders who have received global and U.S. industry awards. The four awards include recognition for leadership and exceptional professional consulting achievements in healthcare payer, financial services, and digital technology consulting.

AArete's recent leadership recognitions include:

Consulting Magazine's Global Leaders in Consulting 2023 Honoree for Excellence in Leadership Earned by John Carey, managing director, as a recognition honoring the most accomplished leaders around the globe that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and strong professional influence. Carey leads AArete's Cybersecurity and Identity Access Management practice, advising global clients on technology strategy, development and implementation based on his decades of experience with a focus in financial services.

Utah Business Magazine's Forty Under 40 Earned by Paul Schuhmacher, managing director, the award honors Schuhmacher's exceptional leadership guiding team members and developing new business-building programs. Schuhmacher is a leader in AArete's Healthcare Payer practice and has been recognized for advising health plans on complex challenges and providing solutions to increase profitability, operational efficiency, and enable quality of care.

Consulting Magazine's Women Leaders in Technology 2023 Honoree Earned by Priya Iragavarapu, vice president of AArete's Center of Delivery Excellence (CODE), the recognition honors women with exceptional achievements in the technology and consulting field. With nearly 20 years of experience in data analytics and technology, Iragavarapu has a deep history in the financial sector, designing and delivering analytics solutions which fuel decisions for some of the nation's largest organizations.

Consulting Magazine's 2023 Rising Stars Honoree for Excellence in Strategy Consulting in Healthcare Well-Being: Earned by SueEllen Carroll, director, for developing and leading innovative initiatives that position clients for success. Carroll is a leader in AArete's Healthcare Payer and Provider practice, guiding healthcare organizations on operational efficiency and cost savings opportunities without compromising quality.

"We are honored to have multiple leaders recognized with prestigious awards," said Loren Trimble, AArete CEO. "These awards are a testament to the leadership and consistent dedication of our team in delivering innovative solutions and exceptional results for our clients. This is a true reflection of the talent and expertise that exists within AArete and we are incredibly proud of John, Paul, Priya, and SueEllen's accomplishments."

The leadership awards earned are yet another demonstration of AArete's commitment to bringing the firm's global clients top consulting talent, innovative solutions, and implementation services.

