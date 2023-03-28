Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 09:48
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Annual Report 2022

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2023

28.03.2022


TRESU Investment Holding A/S - Annual Report 2022

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

Christian Jacob Flarup
CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:
CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.