New program gives pre-clinical researchers greater access to IND-enabling studies for drug research

Scientist.com, the premier R&D marketplace for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced today that Selvita (WSE: SLV) will be participating in its new IND Package Pipeline Program. The program provides a commercial framework that enables researchers to prepare their Investigational New Drug (IND) application in less time, at lower cost and with reduced risk.

"We are consistently expanding our portfolio of services aiming to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients looking for drug discovery and development support," said Edyta Jaworska, VP Sales Drug Discovery, Europe Asia at Selvita. "Scientist.com's IND Package Pipeline Program provides us the tools to increase access and visibility of our services beyond our regular group of clients, connect with new clients on an individual level and provide them the scientific expertise we are known for."

The IND Package Pipeline Program is an expansion of Scientist.com's category strategy, in which the company collaborates with industry clients and suppliers to create a unique value proposition that allows for a more targeted and efficient sales approach.

"Even though Selvita is one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations (CROs) in Europe, it can still be challenging to connect with new clients," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Categories Compliance at Scientist.com. "Our IND Package Pipeline Program provides the tools needed for Selvita and other top CROs to work efficiently with existing clients and to find new ones. By creating an industry standard legal agreement and due diligence process and providing billing and customer service support, the Pipeline Program dramatically increases access to the researchers that are creating the treatments of tomorrow."

Selvita's mission is to provide a comprehensive set of services that bridge the gap between pre-clinical research and human clinical trials. The company offers a range of standalone and fully integrated drug discovery and development solutions spanning the entire value chain from target validation to clinical candidate selection.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

About Selvita [WSE:SLV]

Selvita is one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe. Selvita provides comprehensive solutions supporting Clients and their drug discovery projects, across a broad range of therapeutic areas, specializing in infectious diseases, inflammation, fibrosis, and oncology. The Company offers a range of stand-alone or fully integrated drug discovery and development solutions spanning the entire value chain from early drug discovery to preclinical development. On top of that Selvita also offers analytical support of drug development and contract testing studies.

Selvita, established in 2007, operates globally with over 1,000 highly qualified employees, of which over 36% hold a PhD degree. The Company's research sites are in Krakow (HQ), Poznan, Poland, and Zagreb, Croatia. The international offices are located in Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco Bay Area, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK. Ardigen, a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine, is part of Selvita Group portfolio of companies. Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SLV).

For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005002/en/

Contacts:

Sean Preci

marketing@scientist.com

+1 858-815-9274



Natalia Baranowska

natalia.baranowska@selvita.com

+48 784 069 418