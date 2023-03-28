Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Receives Approval for its Global Wollastonite to be OMRI Listed for Organic Agricultural Production in both Canada and USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical "or "the Company") is very pleased to report that it has received approval from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for its newly branded Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product that is produced at the Company's St-Onge quarry in Quebec. The prestigious OMRI accreditation was received by Vertical in both Canada and the USA for the Permitted Substances Category of Mined Minerals and three classes including: i) Crop Fertilizers and Soil Amendments; ii) Crop Management Tools and Production Aids; and iii) Crop Pest, Weed, and Disease Control. The OMRI listing now creates significant new opportunities for Vertical to pursue and entertain domestic and international partnerships, joint ventures and revenue opportunities for its Global Wollastonite product.

OMRI is a non-profit organization that was started in 1997 to ensure quality chemical-free products are used in organic agriculture. OMRI also ensures that external inputs for farms and agricultural operations are in compliance with National Organic Standards in Canada, USA and Mexico. OMRI directly supports organic integrity throughout North America by developing clear information and guidance about materials, so that producers know which products are appropriate for organic operations. Finally, OMRI provides an independent review of products, such as fertilizers and supplements, pest controls, livestock health care products, and numerous other inputs that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. When companies apply to be OMRI listed, OMRI reviews their products against a countries' National Organic Standards. Once verified, products such as Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate can then appear on the OMRI Products Listing©. The review process for Vertical and other companies applying to be OMRI listed is rigorous and must be renewed each year.

OMRI has now reviewed Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate in conjunction with both the Canadian Organic Regime and USDA National Organic Program regulations and has determined that it is Allowed for Use. The listing of Vertical's product indicates its compliance with the OMRI Canada Standards Manual© and Canada Organic Regime regulations (CAN/CGSB 32.310 and CAN/CGSB 32.311); and its compliance with the USDA National Organic Program and the OMRI Standards Manual©, which is based on the USDA National Organic Program regulations (7 CFR Part 205).Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product will now appear in both the OMRI Canada and USA Products List© on its website (www.omri.org), and in the next print version. Subscribing certifiers, provincial and state programs, and others will receive information regarding the OMRI status of Vertical's product in the next quarterly update.

Vertical recognizes that healthy organic food and goods are becoming increasingly popular and important each year, and therefore more companies involved in agricultural production are seeking organic certification in order to meet the fast-growing consumer demand. Additionally, regenerative agriculture, a system of farming principles and practices that seeks to rehabilitate and enhance the entire ecosystem of the farm by placing a heavy emphasis on soil health, is also becoming important for fighting climate change because of its attention to increasing soil organic matter and thus sequestering carbon. Being OMRI listed is helpful for both farmers and organic producers, as it eliminates any questions surrounding inputs such as Vertical's Global Wollastonite and whether they meet the general principals of regenerative and organic production. Organic farmers and agricultural companies alike can now confidently use Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product and be in full compliance with organic standards.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "The Company had been approached by numerous organic agricultural producers and networks over the past few months asking if Vertical could pursue organic verification in order to allow them to use Vertical's Global Wollastonite on their certified organic crops and organic farming operations. In response, the Company quickly moved forward earlier this year to apply to OMRI and we're now very happy to report that we have been approved and are officially 'OMRI Listed' for both Canada and the USA. Vertical believes that being OMRI listed in three important classes in both Canada and the USA will give the Company a significant edge on others producing soil supplements, pest and weed control products and crop production aids. We anticipate that this will lead to many new revenue opportunities and partnerships locally and abroad over the next few months and year ahead. We plan to provide further updates to our shareholders in this regard throughout the year."

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

