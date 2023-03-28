Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 
27.03.23
16:00 Uhr
126,35 Euro
+2,50
+2,02 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 14:10
Anaqua Provides Platform for Intellectual Property Management to Fujitsu

BOSTON, March 28, 2023, the leading innovation and intellectual propertyhas adopted Anaqua's AQX platform to optimize the digital management of the company's IP portfolios.

Anaqua will provide its AQX platform to Fujitsu to seamlessly connect and enhance global collaboration among R&D sites, IP departments, and outside counsel, bringing increased efficiency to the development of IP and management of the innovation lifecycle. AQX will also help empower Fujitsu in the timely execution of their global IP strategy through the establishment of a more data-driven approach to developing and maintaining an IP portfolio that best supports the broader business. In addition, through Anaqua's cloud hosting services and commitment to security, certification processes, and compliance programming, the AQX platform will deliver a robust security environment for Fujitsu.

"We believe that the AQX IP management system, which is a global cloud service, will enable us to standardize and further enhance efficiency of IP operations, replacing our previous on-premise legacy system," said Kanna Kimura, Director of the Cloud Services Management Department of the Digital System Platform Division of Fujitsu Limited.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: "Anaqua will provide the best support for the management and protection of Fujitsu's IP assets, which are critical in delivering the company's goal of making a more sustainable world through the power of innovation."

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
