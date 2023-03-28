

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a mark of respect for the victims of the deadly shooting at a Nashville school, President Joe Biden has ordered that the U.S. national flag shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations, and naval vessels throughout the United States until Friday.



Biden also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



The President called on Congress to pass tougher gun control laws 'before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence.'



'We have to do more to stop gun violence. It is ripping our communities apart, and ripping at the very soul of this nation,' he added.



Biden expressed appreciation for the first responders and offered prayers for all the families affected by this shooting.



Three 9-year-old children and three staff members, all in their sixties, were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday morning, police said.



The well-armed shooter, an ex-student of the school, was shot to death by the police. One police officer was injured in exchange of fire.



The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, police said. Police recovered a manifesto, a detailed map of the school, and more weapons from the shooter's home.



The motive of the killing, the latest in a series of mass shooting taking place in the country, is not known.



It was the 13th shooting incident in a U.S. school this year resulting in injuries or deaths, according to data compiled by Education Week.



