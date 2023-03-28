Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Be Social and Socialyte Named Top Talent Managers For Creators by Business Insider

Dolphin Entertainment congratulates both of its creator agencies for being recognized as industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its subsidiaries, Be Social and Socialyte, for their recognition as industry leaders in Business Insider's recently announced list of top managers and agents for YouTubers, TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and other creators.

Be Social is recognized for their work over their entire roster, with Business Insider specifically citing creators Becca Tilley, Witney Carson, Nina Westbrook, LadyGang, andRemi Ishizuka. Socialyte, Dolphin's newest subsidiary, is also recognized for their work over their entire roster, with Business Insider specifically naming creators Jana Kramer, Lauren Lane, Alex Wong, Deddeh Howard, Stella Simona, and Meeka Hossain.

"The Creator Economy is one of the fastest-growing areas in all of marketing," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Be Social and Socialyte are both brand names at the very forefront of the digital influencer industry, and it's always nice to be recognized as such. We heartily congratulate the leadership and hard-working teams of both companies."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About Be Social

Be Social is a Los Angeles-based digital communications agency and ?one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. The company is an awareness-building powerhouse with a built-in influencer network of millions of close connections. ?The team has worked hard to cultivate deep-rooted relationships so that your brand, your message, and your story are amplified. With a dedicated focus on all things influencer, the company's expertise spans across influencers and IRL experiences. Influential, innovative and progressive, Be Social has reinvented the approach to digital awareness.

The company was founded by Ali Grant in 2012. ?Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence. ?Inc. named Be Social one of the fastest growing companies in 2017 and 2018. You can learn more about Be Social on their ?website? and ?Instagram?.

About Socialyte

Socialyte is a digital influencer & celebrity talent management agency that has been at the forefront of influencer management since its inception in 2011. Socialyte exclusively represents over 100 sought-after creators from digital-only to celebrity-level talent, facilitating sponsorships, brand licensing, and creative strategy to build influencer partnerships in the digital space. Lytehouse is a creative, full-service influencer marketing agency that helps brands achieve and surpass business goals through the power of digital influence. Comprising leading casting directors, talent strategists, brand partnership managers, and creative producers, Lytehouse works with brand partners at every stage of the influencer marketing campaign process to deliver a 360-degree digital strategy that achieves brand goals.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746046/Be-Social-and-Socialyte-Named-Top-Talent-Managers-For-Creators-by-Business-Insider