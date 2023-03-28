Anzeige
28.03.2023 | 15:02
Wilbur Smith Attorneys at Law: Fort Myers-Based Alessio Companies Donates $50,000 to Collaboratory to Aid in the Continued Recovery From Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Said Michael Alessio, President of Alessio Companies, "At the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Ian, the need in our community remains great. Since establishing our Southeastern United States Headquarters in Fort Myers, we have been embraced by the community, and doing our part to help is simply the right thing to do."

Alessio Companies

Alessio Companies

Alessio Companies manages and operates its national real estate development operations from its Southeastern United States headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida. Specializing in industrial, mixed-use development, and mixed-use re-development, Alessio Companies maintains the highest of standards - delivering quality development to the community.

To contribute to the Collaboratory Relief Fund, visit www.collaboratory.org. 100% of the funds donated are used locally to aid in the recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Contact Information

Sawyer C. Smith
Managing Partner
scsmith@wilburlaw.com
239-334-7696

SOURCE: Alessio Companies

