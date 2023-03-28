Blockchain Economy: Eurasia's Largest Blockchain Event will be held by Teklip on 8-11 May 2023 in Istanbul

Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit will be the region's primary gathering for the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Teklip, an innovative tech-advertising and media company, is proud to present the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit, Eurasia's largest blockchain event. Istanbul is one of the world's oldest, most historically and culturally rich cities. According to current estimates, 16% of Turkey's population, or 13.6 million people, own cryptocurrency, making it one of the world's largest crypto-owning nations. Istanbul has remained an economically and financially significant trade center in the world since the Byzantine era, with a wide range of promising opportunities, making it the ideal location for this Major Summit. The Blockchain Economy Summit is coming to Istanbul on May 8-11, 2023, at the Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center, and will feature the world's top crypto companies and blockchain entrepreneurs. While May 8-9 are scheduled for the official side events, the conference itself will take place on May 10-11.

Recognized as Eurasia's largest blockchain and crypto event for 5 years in a row, the Summit will tackle a wide range of topics focused on the financial technologies of the future, provide extensive networking opportunities, and participation from more than 80 countries.

Topics will cover essential issues, such as The Importance of NFTs, Blockchain Gaming, De-Fi, The New Reality with Metaverse, Institutional Adoption of Blockchain technologies, Investing and Trading in Cryptocurrencies, Crypto Exchanges, and regulations to protect user funds, among others.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge from hearing from leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. The impressive speaker lineup includes:

Meltem Acet - Master of Ceremony, Show TV News Anchor

Lennix Lai - Managing Director of Financial Market at OKX

Michaël van de Poppe - Investor, Analyst

Adrian Zdunczyk - Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest

Ayhan Demirci - Director, Data and Analytics at KoçDigital

Mohamed Issa - Regional Manager at Chainalysis

Koray Kocabas - Director of Big Data Analytics at Demirören Teknoloji

Zeki Yimin - Head of Operations at MEXC Türkiye

Ramazan Sari - Digital Innovation and Business Development at Turkish Airlines

Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit, which is renowned as the most reliable conference brand in the blockchain and cryptocurrency event industry, has drawn an impressive list of partners from a range of sectors. Brands have a great opportunity to be heard and seen at the biggest and most important blockchain and cryptocurrency event in the region by participating in this prestigious summit. Through sponsorship, companies can gain access to the most active Turkish cryptocurrency market, where daily trade volume reached one million.

Along with the Title Sponsor, OKX, Partners include well-known companies such as B2Broker, DMCC, Uniqan Capital, WhiteBit, MEXC, Foxify P2P Trading, and Bitmain among others. There is a long and impressive list of partners at various levels of sponsorship, and there is still time to join the collaborative effort.

Following the enormously successful Blockchain Economy London Summit earlier this year, where more than 3,000 attendees from 67 countries gathered to hear industry heavyweights speak, including notables such as Lex Sokolin - Head Economist at ConSensys, Daniel Antcliff - Head of Operations at Gate.io, and Prashant Malik - Senior Technology Lead, Digital Assets at HSBC, to name a few, the Istanbul Summit promises to be equally compelling and informative.

The Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit is a ground-breaking meeting place for the world's top crypto companies and blockchain entrepreneurs, and anyone who is interested in learning more, speaking at the event, or sponsoring, is encouraged to get in touch with the organization via email: contact@teklip.org

Website: https://blockchaineconomy.istanbul/en

Event Information:

Date: May 8-11, 2023

Venue: Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center

Tickets: https://blockchaineconomy.istanbul/en/tickets

Sponsorships: https://blockchaineconomy.istanbul/en/why-sponsor

Event Hashtag: BESUMMIT

