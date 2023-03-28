Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Illicit Gardens, the Missouri-based multi-award-winning cannabis brand, is excited to formally announce Kansas City native-Jon Bond-as their new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He joins a deep bench of top industry talent, and his industry knowledge will fill in critical operational and sales efficiency gaps.





Illicit Gardens Hires Jon Bond As Chief Revenue Officer

As one of the first employees of the major cannabis tech company, Dutchie, Jon is considered a heavy hitter in the cannabis space. His experience will help lead the growing illicit team as it expands its foothold in the Missouri market (and beyond) while providing eCommerce and retail operations expertise for their five dispensaries in the state, From The Earth.

"I couldn't be more excited to join an already best-in-class team, let alone in my hometown. After spending almost a decade in the cannabis industry, I take immense pride in joining a company composed of quality people, quality products, and a strong intention toward ending cannabis prohibition," Bond explained.

"I originally left Kansas City to pursue my passion for marijuana and the positivity I felt it could bring to the world. To have an opportunity to carry out that dream where I grew up is a surreal moment for me, and one that is accompanied by an enormous sense of gratitude."

As a vertically-integrated, top-shelf producer of quality cannabis products, Illicit Gardens has always gone out of its way to employ the best talent in the industry because they believe committed and innovative team members are integral at keeping them ahead of the competition.

From The Earth operates five marijuana dispensaries in the state of Missouri including three in Kansas City, one in Independence, and one in Raytown. They are open 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily and can be reached at 816-659-2206.

About Illicit Gardens

Illicit offers top-shelf cannabis for the Missouri market with products in over 100 dispensaries. Named to highlight the hypocrisy in the legal system and promote criminal justice reform, Illicit closely monitors their cannabis cultivation and manufacturing process to ensure the highest quality products. They also partner with local and national advocacy groups to overcome marijuana prohibition and support the release of cannabis POWs. Illicit is working to enlighten the public, lawmakers, and law enforcement on how outdated cannabis laws have negatively impacted communities, while also providing education on the positive effects of cannabis. They have fostered relationships at many highly-regarded institutions with leading patient advocacy groups, research, economic development, and re-entry programs, and even within healthcare and criminal justice reform organizations. Illicit hopes you'll join them in asking the question central to their cause, "Why is cannabis illicit?"



