Columbia Falls, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Bloom Montana opened a new Bloom marijuana dispensary in Columbia Falls, making this the 22nd dispensary opened by the local cannabis company. The Bloom Montana Dispensary Columbia Falls location serves both medical and recreational consumers at 1615 W 9th Street, Columbia Falls, MT 59912, and offers daily deals. The store is positioned at the entrance of West Glacier and Whitefish. They held a grand opening celebration on March 1, 2023.

The Bloom Montana Columbia Falls location is now serving customers and is open Monday thru Sunday from 9 AM-8 PM.

Featured Brand: Groove Solventless

Groove Solventless is a local cannabis brand partnering with Bloom Montana dispensaries. Groove promotes a 100% premium cannabis product without solvents or chemicals.

Bloom Montana features a diverse selection of Groove vape cartridges, distillate cartridges, disposable live rosin vapes, live rosin cartridges, and infused pre-rolls.

"We take great pride in providing the highest quality cannabis products that are locally grown and tested. We strive for excellence, so you can trust us to provide a memorable experience each time you visit," says Adam Kunin of Bloom Montana.

About: Bloom Montana is a locally owned business that cares about giving back to the community in Montana. Everything is grown and tested in the great state of Montana. Bloom's main objective is to provide every Montana resident with premium cannabis.

CONTACT: Adam Kunin

PHONE: 314-368-1105

EMAIL: akunin@bloommt.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160006