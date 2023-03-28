EasyVista, a global leader in end-to-end IT solutions, has announced new product features to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint, be more environmentally responsible, and save money. With a growing focus on sustainability in tech, EasyVista is proud to offer solutions that support green IT initiatives.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, it is essential for companies to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint. With EasyVista solutions, organizations can easily decarbonize digital emissions coming from various sources, including manufacturing and cloud services. By integrating with third-party Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) calculators, EasyVista can measure the ecological impact of devices and provide insights for reducing emissions.

EasyVista's solutions also help organizations optimize the number of end-user devices, increase the product life span of these devices, and adopt energy-efficient end-user devices. By increasing cloud penetration and rightsizing datacenter computing needs, organizations can quickly reduce emissions from their technology estate.

"Our solutions are designed to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint and be more environmentally responsible while also saving money," said Loïc Besnard, Global Head of Product Strategy and Marketing at EasyVista. "We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to achieve their sustainability goals. With our new product features, we make it easy for organizations to measure and manage their digital emissions, optimize device usage, and adopt more energy-efficient technologies."

EasyVista's solutions provide a simple and effective way for organizations to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainability in tech. With a focus on reducing emissions from manufacturing and cloud services, as well as optimizing end-user devices, organizations can achieve their sustainability goals while saving money.

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies.

