28.03.2023 | 15:30
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 28


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Brigid Sutcliffe
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Strategic Equity Capital plc
b)LEI
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00B0BDCB21
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
293.5p6,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume6,500
- Price£19,077.50
e)Date of the transaction28.03.2023
f)Place of the transactionXLON
