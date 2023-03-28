Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Brigid Sutcliffe

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Strategic Equity Capital plc

b) LEI

2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00B0BDCB21

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

293.5p 6,500

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 6,500

- Price £19,077.50

e) Date of the transaction 28.03.2023