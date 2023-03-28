Barcodes Group Acquires Identbase GmbH, Expanding Access Control and People ID Capabilities in the EU

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barcodes Group announced its acquisition of Identbase GmbH, a leading distributor and reseller of people ID and access control products. Based in Meppen, Germany, Identbase has more than thirty years of expertise in physical security and ID management solutions.





"We will immediately start working together with UK-based Digital ID on growth opportunities across Europe," says Marcus Brand, Managing Director and founder of Identbase. "We now have three key distribution hubs located throughout the region to meet our customers' demand in much quicker timescales. We will be able to offer customers a faster, simpler and easier ordering experience. And our trade partners will have instant access to a much wider and innovative product range."

Stephen Dodd, European Commercial Director of the Digital ID Group, adds: "Identbase has an excellent reputation in the industry, an impressive team of staff, and a loyal client base. This acquisition takes our global staff numbers to 350+ across 13 cities, including locations in the UK, Germany, Austria, and Sweden."

"Identbase will join with Digital ID to create the leading ID and Access Control solutions provider in the UK and EU," says Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group. "The powerful combination of businesses, when paired with our equally scaled business in the Americas, makes up the undisputed global market leader in the industry. As part of our long-term growth plan, Barcodes will continue to invest in the growth of Identbase through expanded stock availability, sustainable products, and industry-leading technology."

