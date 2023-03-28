Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Open Hiring for Wide Open Dreams With Greyston

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE:

"We don't hire people to bake brownies. We bake brownies to hire people."

Greyston, a for-profit benefit corporation, is committed to unlocking the power of human potential through inclusive employment, one person at a time. Founder Bernie Glassman built Greyston bakery to hire people who faced barriers to employment. His solution was simple: Anyone with a desire to work would be added to a list and called when there was a position available. No interviews, no background checks, and no resumes required.

More than 40 years later, Greyston has benefited thousands of workers, their families, and communities through open hiring. And the company isn't stopping there. Its new ten-year vision is to impact 100,000 people by helping other organizations implement inclusive hiring practices.

We invited Joseph Kenner, President and CEO, to speak to the present and future of Greyston and how inclusive hiring can benefit your organization.

Listen for insights on:

Why open and inclusive hiring won't compromise professionalism and efficiency

Organizations that have successfully adopted open and inclusive hiring practices

The business impact of open and inclusive hiring

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746206/Open-Hiring-for-Wide-Open-Dreams-With-Greyston