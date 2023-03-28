Lilium and Customcells ramp up silicon anode battery cell production

Production line in Tübingen, Germany leverages pre-lithiation process for high silicon content cells.

Production line provides aviation traceability with capacity to deliver thousands of battery cells a year.

MUNICH, Germany, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") jet, and battery cell production partner, Customcells, are ramping up battery cell production of Lilium's high silicon content cells with weekly deliveries from Customcells production line in Tübingen, Germany. The production line will deliver thousands of cells annually and is on track to meet aviation standards for traceability and process control using a combination of standard cell production processes and a pre-lithiation process for high silicon content cells.

Lilium partners with Ionblox for its exclusive silicon anode cell technology that allows for greater energy and power density combined with high cycle life. Following their partnership announcement in 2021, Customcells and Lilium are now successfully leveraging a pre-lithiation process that the companies are further industrialising towards volume production. The pre-lithiation process, a key advantage for enabling greater energy and power density, inserts additional lithium to compensate for the loss of lithium during the first cycle.

Furthermore, Customcells' production traceability will enable Lilium to meet aviation standards and support production certification needs by delivering process-level and cell-level data to Lilium. Lilium remains on track to start production of its type-conforming aircraft later this year and plans for first manned flight of the type-conforming aircraft in the second half of 2024.

This announcement follows recent test results from a third-party independent laboratory which reported 88% energy retention - well above the 80% target - in Ionblox's full-size prototype battery cells being developed for the Lilium Jet after 800 charging cycles with 100% depth of discharge (1C/1C cycles).

Yves Yemsi, COO at Lilium said:

"An important moment on Lilium's march towards industrialisation, we are pleased to share the progress we are making with Customcells."

Dirk Abendroth, CEO Customcells Group said:

"The multi-year development collaboration between Lilium and Customcells has been successful: together we have proven the feasibility of mass production of high-performance lithium-ion batteries for eVTOL jets. Now we are automating our production step by step towards large quantities."

Contact information for media:

Lilium

Meredith Bell

+41 79 432 57 79

press@lilium.com

Customcells

Mike Eisermann

+49482113392-21

Mike.eisermann@customcells.de



About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil and the UK, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Customcells

Customcells brings premium battery cells to the road, water, and air. As one of the leading companies in the development and series production of special lithium-ion battery cells, Customcells is setting the pace for a comprehensive technological transformation. As an independent premium brand, Customcells stands for customized solutions in a wide range of industries and continuously pushes the boundaries of what is technically possible through digital technologies. The company supports its customers along the entire value chain - from the initial idea, through prototyping and series production, to project planning and commissioning of customers' own gigafactories. In doing so, Customcells systematically pursues a technological vertical integration strategy through cooperation with respective "best in class" companies in the value chain - from material manufacturers to plant constructors to recycling specialists. Today, Customcells is a recognized premium partner of major automotive manufacturers and is playing a large role in driving the electrification of the aviation sector with its solutions to enable entirely new forms of mobility together with partners and customers.



For more information, please visit www.customcells.com

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.'s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Lilium Group") operate or intend to operate, Lilium's work with Customcells for the production of battery cells for the Lilium Jet, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group's business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group's business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 20-F") once filed with the SEC, all of which are or will be available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f50fb45-7ab1-442b-bda6-eb34958fc09e

Lilium and Customcells

Lilium and Customcells ramp up silicon anode battery cell production