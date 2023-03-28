Voygr Inc.: Multi-Objective Personalization Boosts Ad Consumption by 61% While Video Consumption Drops by 4%: VDO.AI Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / To study the multi-objective personalization of the length and skippability of video advertisements, recently a research was conducted by Omid Rafieian, Assistant Professor at Cornell University - Cornell Tech NYC, Anuj Kapoor, professor at IIM Ahmedabad along with Amitt Sharma , Founder, and CEO at VDO.AI under the endorsement of Z1 Media . According to the research , video consumption decreased when users were presented with long, skippable ads. At the same time, ad consumption increased, posing a challenge for platforms seeking to optimize both outcomes. To address this issue, VDO.AI developed multi-objective personalization algorithms that utilize individual-level substitution patterns to optimize both ad and video consumption.

The results of the study show that multi-objective personalized policies can significantly improve both ad and video consumption outcomes over single-objective policies. The algorithm was able to increase ad consumption by 61% at the expense of only a 4% decrease in video consumption. Similarly, compared to the single-objective policy optimized for ad consumption, there is a multi-objective policy that increases video consumption by 47% while decreasing ad consumption by just 13%.

"We are excited to have partnered with VDO.AI on this study and to have contributed to the development of multi-objective personalization algorithms that can significantly improve both ad and video consumption outcomes over single-objective policies," said Omid Rafieian, Assistant Professor at Cornell University - Cornell Tech NYC.

Anuj Kapoor, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, added, "The study's findings have important practical implications for platform decision-making in real-time, and we are excited to have contributed to this important research."

Founder & CEO at VDO.AI, Amitt Sharma said, "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Cornell University and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on this groundbreaking study. Our multi-objective personalization algorithms will revolutionize the way digital video advertising is approached, and we are excited to see how they will be implemented in real-time."

The study was conducted using field experiments and utilized machine learning and causal inference techniques to analyze the data. The study's findings have significant practical implications for platform decision-making in real time.

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is under the endorsement of Z1 Media, a premium video ecosystem providing brands with best-in-class high-impact solutions that drive the right outcomes. With the aim to build innovative products that are ahead of their time, VDO.AI turned into a growth engine for both the publishers and the advertisers.

Driven by a zeal to continue pushing the limits and a unified mission to bring global innovation in AdTech, VDO.AI leads the market in creating innovative consumer experiences for brands across all screens and all streams.

